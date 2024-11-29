News & Insights

PLDT Negotiates CBA Amidst Strike Vote

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

PLDT (PHI) has released an update.

PLDT Inc. is continuing negotiations with MKP following a strike vote submission, as part of their collective bargaining agreement discussions. This development could influence the company’s operational stability and investor confidence, making it a point of interest for those watching the financial markets.

