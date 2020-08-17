PLDT Inc. (PHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

PLDT Inc. (PHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.522 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHI was $28.12, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.93 and a 76.74% increase over the 52 week low of $15.91.

PHI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). PHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.91%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

