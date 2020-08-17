Dividends
PHI

PLDT Inc. (PHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

PLDT Inc. (PHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.522 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHI was $28.12, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.93 and a 76.74% increase over the 52 week low of $15.91.

PHI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). PHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.91%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHI

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular