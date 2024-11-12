News & Insights

PLDT Inc. Declares Dividend and Strategic Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PLDT (PHI) has released an update.

PLDT Inc. has announced a cash dividend of P12.285 million on its Series IV Preferred Stock, payable December 15, 2024, reflecting strong financial health. Additionally, Kayana Solution Inc. has acquired a 57% stake in CIS Bayad Center, Inc., signaling strategic expansion. These moves highlight PLDT’s robust operations and strategic investments, capturing investor interest.

