PLDT Declares Dividend Amid Service Assurance

PLDT (PHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PLDT Inc. has declared a cash dividend of PHP 2,437,500 on its outstanding Voting Preferred Stock, to be paid on January 15, 2025. This decision comes as PLDT reassures investors of continued services amid a strike ban implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). The dividend is backed by the company’s unaudited unrestricted retained earnings as of June 2024, highlighting its financial stability.

For further insights into PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.