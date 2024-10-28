PLDT Announces Director Resignation, No Major Impact Expected

PLDT (PHI) has released an update.

PLDT Inc. announced the resignation of Mr. Rolando L. Macasaet from its board of directors, effective October 6, 2024. His departure follows his resignation as President and CEO of the Social Security System. The company assures that this change will not significantly impact its financial or operational performance.

