PLD vs. FRT: Which REIT Has the Better Growth Story?

Prologis PLD and Federal Realty FRT give investors two very different ways to own real estate. Prologis is tied to logistics, e-commerce, supply chains, data centers and energy infrastructure. Federal Realty banks on open-air retail, mixed-use neighborhoods and high-income consumers.



Both are large, seasoned REITs with strong brands in their markets, and both entered 2026 with better operating momentum than many investors might have expected.



The comparison is useful because each company is leaning on a different long-term need. Prologis benefits when companies need modern distribution space close to customers, and it is adding new growth lanes around power and digital infrastructure. Federal Realty benefits when retailers want productive locations in affluent, dense trade areas. That makes this less of a simple warehouse-versus-shopping-center debate and more of a question about durability, growth options and execution.

The Case for Prologis

Prologis starts with scale, which is very difficult to match. Its portfolio spans about 1.3 billion square feet across 20 countries and serves roughly 6,500 customers. The scale matters because logistics tenants often need a global partner, not just a local landlord. It also gives PLD broader customer insight across supply chains, e-commerce and business-to-business demand.



The latest operating numbers support that advantage. Prologis reported record leasing, with 66.7 million square feet of leases commenced in the quarter and 75.8% retention. Its average occupancy was 95.3% on an owned and managed basis, while cash same-store NOI rose 8.8%. Federal Realty also showed solid leasing, but PLD’s operating base is far larger and tied to the essential movement of goods.



Prologis also has more visible growth channels beyond its core warehouse business. The company is scaling data centers, with major build-to-suit starts, and has a 5.6-gigawatt power pipeline. This gives PLD exposure to cloud computing, artificial intelligence and grid-constrained energy demand, areas that can expand its opportunity set beyond traditional logistics.



The balance sheet adds another reason to favor PLD. The company reported about $6.7 billion of available liquidity, a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.8 times and a weighted average term of 8.1 years. It also raised its 2026 core FFO outlook and same-store NOI guidance.

Compared with Federal Realty, PLD offers a broader platform, stronger infrastructure angles and more paths to compound growth. The combination gives investors confidence through changing cycles, while FRT remains more concentrated in one property type and consumer channel overall.

The Case for Federal Realty

Federal Realty’s main appeal is the quality and focus of its retail real estate. The company owns 104 properties with 29.0 million commercial square feet, about 3,800 tenants and roughly 2,500 residential units. Its best-known destinations, including Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row, are built around dense, higher-income communities where retailers want long-term presence.



The first-quarter results were encouraging. Federal Realty generated core FFO per share growth of 10.6% year over year, signed a first-quarter record 649,078 square feet of comparable retail leases and delivered 13% cash rent growth on those leases. Its 96.1% leased rate shows that retailers still want space in its centers, especially where income levels and traffic are strong.



Federal Realty also stands out for consistency. Its portfolio was 96.1% leased at quarter-end, and the company raised its 2026 core FFO outlook. It has also increased its dividend for 58 straight years, the longest streak in the REIT industry. For investors who like retail real estate, that record speaks to the durability of the platform and management’s long-term discipline.



The drawback is that Federal Realty’s growth runway looks narrower than Prologis’. Retail demand is healthy in its best markets, but the business is still tied to consumer spending, tenant health and redevelopment execution. Occupancy was 93.8%, below PLD’s level, and FRT’s risks include tenant failures, vacancies and higher project costs. PLD has those real estate risks, too, but its demand drivers look broader. This matters when choosing between durable growth options.

How Do Estimates Compare for PLD & FRT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prologis’ 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.92% and 3.39%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised higher, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.37% and 7.28%, respectively.

Estimates for Prologis:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.26% and 4.39%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 FFO per share has been revised upward over the past month, and the figures suggest year-over-year increases of 4.02% and 4.82%, respectively.



Estimates for Federal Realty:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of PLD & FRT

So far in the quarter, Prologis shares have gained 11.4%, and Federal Realty stock has rallied 17.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLD is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing REITs, of 23.08X, which is above its one-year median of 20.81X.



FRT is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 16.25X, which is also above its one-year median of 14.46X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: PLD Has the Edge

Federal Realty is a high-quality REIT with a strong retail portfolio, proven leasing power and an unmatched dividend record. It is not a weak competitor in this face-off. Still, Prologis looks like the better stock to consider. PLD’s logistics platform is much larger, its customer base is more global, and its growth strategy reaches into data centers and energy infrastructure.



PLD also combines strong occupancy, cash same-store NOI growth, liquidity and raised guidance. For investors choosing between the two, Prologis offers the better mix of scale, resilience, execution and future growth potential across cycles, especially as supply chains evolve globally.



Currently, PLD and FRT each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.