PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Prologis, Inc. PLD used its second-quarter 2026 call to argue that logistics real estate has moved beyond an inflection point and into a new growth phase. Management paired that message with higher full-year guidance and a broader case for data centers and energy as meaningful extensions of the platform.

The company also delivered results ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, reporting core FFO of $1.63 per share and revenues of $2.18 billion, versus estimates of $1.53 and $2.14 billion, respectively.

Prologis, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prologis, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prologis, Inc. Quote

PLD Lifts Outlook as Leasing Stays Strong

Chief executive officer Dan Letter said the quarter reflected strengthening demand, disciplined execution and expanding capabilities across logistics, data centers and energy. He pointed to a record 67 million square feet of leasing as evidence that customer demand has held up through several quarters.

Chief financial officer Timothy Arndt said core FFO came in at $1.63 per share, or $1.60 excluding net promote income. He also highlighted $83 million of promote revenues and quarter-end occupancy of 95.5%, up 20 basis points from the first quarter.

Full-year core FFO outlook was raised to $6.22 to $6.30 per share, and the average occupancy target was raised to 95.25% to 95.75%. Net earnings guidance moved to $4.40 to $4.55 per share.

Prologis Pushes Harder on Development

Prologis framed its land bank as a central competitive advantage as market conditions improve. Letter said the company’s 14,000 acres represent about 240 million square feet of embedded development opportunity.

Arndt said the company started more than $1.6 billion of new projects during the quarter, including about $800 million in logistics properties. He added that the full-year outlook for owned and managed development starts rose to $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

Management also emphasized capital recycling. During the quarter, Prologis acquired $1.8 billion of real estate, disposed of $800 million and contributed $500 million into vehicles, while Arndt said acquisition underwriting has exceeded disposition returns by 140 basis points year to date.

PLD Expands Its Data Center Case

PLD used the call to underscore that data centers are no longer a side narrative. Letter said the power pipeline expanded to about 5.8 gigawatts, representing roughly $17 billion of powered-shell potential or as much as $87 billion on a turnkey basis.

Arndt said the company started a 260-megawatt build-to-suit campus with an expected investment of about $800 million. Year-to-date data center starts reached $2.1 billion, already above the company’s original full-year target.

Management also stressed flexibility in monetization. Arndt said Prologis still intends to sell assets at completion, while Letter said the company will pursue turnkey, powered-shell or even powered-land transactions depending on customer demand and risk-adjusted returns.

Prologis Sees Market Recovery Broadening

Prologis tied its higher guidance to improving operating conditions in both the United States and Europe. Arndt said same-store NOI rose 6.4% on a net effective basis and 8.5% on a cash basis.

Christopher Caton, managing director of global strategy and analytics, said U.S. net absorption reached 66 million square feet in the second quarter, with vacancy declining to 7.2%. He said U.S. market rents increased 70 basis points from the prior quarter.

Caton said Europe remains roughly a year ahead of the United States in recovery, with demand robust and vacancy stable at 5.2%. He also said the company has very limited availability in spaces above 500,000 square feet and none above 1 million square feet.

PLD Q&A Focuses on Rent, Supply and Scale

Analysts pressed management on whether the recovery is durable and how much more upside remains in rents. In response to a BTIG question, Arndt said lease mark-to-market holding at 17% was notable and said expansion from here would depend on market rent growth exceeding annual rollover rent capture.

An Evercore ISI analyst asked whether demand was simply delayed demand or a broader reacceleration. Letter and Caton said customer conversations have improved, with strength coming from e-commerce, advanced manufacturing and supply-chain investment.

Questions also turned to the pace of future starts and data center capitalization. Management said the latest increase in start guidance was driven by logistics, even after hitting the original data center target, and said no single capital structure is expected to serve the full breadth of the data center opportunity.

Prologis Ends the Call on Offense

Prologis left the call with a notably expansive tone. Letter repeatedly described logistics, data centers and energy as connected businesses, arguing that the same land, customer relationships and operating footprint support all three.

That framing mattered because management was not just defending current performance. It was presenting the quarter as proof that improving warehouse fundamentals and newer infrastructure opportunities can reinforce one another over a longer growth cycle.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

PLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which signals favorable earnings estimate revision trends and suggests relatively stronger near-term prospects than lower-ranked stocks. That said, the stock’s Style Scores remain weak, with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F.

Those grades indicate the shares do not currently screen well on value, growth or momentum characteristics under the Zacks framework. The Zacks Rank can also change after a company reports, as analysts revise estimates in response to new results and guidance.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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