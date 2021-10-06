PLCE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.93, changing hands as low as $79.69 per share. Children's Place Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLCE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.15 per share, with $107.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.