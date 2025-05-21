Is PLBY Group (PLBY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

PLBY Group, Inc. is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PLBY Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLBY's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PLBY has returned 7.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5% on average. This means that PLBY Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.7%.

For Universal Technical Institute, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PLBY Group, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.9% this year, meaning that PLBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Universal Technical Institute falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLBY Group, Inc. and Universal Technical Institute as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.