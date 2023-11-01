PLBY Group (PLBY) Price Target Increased by 11.98% to 3.29

The average one-year price target for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) has been revised to 3.29 / share. This is an increase of 11.98% from the prior estimate of 2.94 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 413.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLBY Group. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 36.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.58%, an increase of 37.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 26,677K shares. The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rizvi Traverse Management holds 14,312K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 2,581K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 860K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 77.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 360.57% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 778K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 13.14% over the last quarter.

