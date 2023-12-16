PLBY Group (PLBY) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 3.23

The average one-year price target for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) has been revised to 3.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 2.93 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 268.22% from the latest reported closing price of 0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLBY Group. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 27.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.62%, an increase of 23.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.48% to 24,213K shares. The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rizvi Traverse Management holds 14,312K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 2,581K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 24.11% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 781K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 38.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 637K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 56.13% over the last quarter.

