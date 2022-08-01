PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) investors are sitting on a loss of 77% if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 77% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. PLBY Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 32% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

PLBY Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, PLBY Group increased its revenue by 72%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 77% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:PLBY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

PLBY Group shareholders are down 77% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 32%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with PLBY Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

