PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$65m missing analyst predictions by 7.8%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.18 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PLBY Group after the latest results.

Following the latest results, PLBY Group's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$348.0m in 2022. This would be a major 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. PLBY Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.26 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$349.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.29 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The average price target fell 46% to US$9.83, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PLBY Group at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that PLBY Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 45% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 66% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while PLBY Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

