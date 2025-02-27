PLBY Group, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

PLBY Group will announce 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a webcast for analysts scheduled at 5 p.m. ET.

PLBY Group, Inc. announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes. The company will release a press statement detailing the quarter's performance followed by a webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include an analyst Q&A session designed to be conversational. PLBY Group, known for its ownership of the iconic Playboy brand, focuses on delivering pleasure and leisure products and experiences globally, promoting a culture centered on equality and human rights. For more information, the press release and webcast can be accessed on their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

PLBY Group will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing key financial metrics that can influence investor perception and market performance.

The company is hosting an analyst question and answer session following the earnings release, which may enhance transparency and investor relations by addressing top questions in a conversational format.

PLBY Group, as owner of the iconic Playboy brand, continues to leverage its global presence with products and content available in approximately 180 countries, reinforcing its market reach and brand recognition.

The company’s mission emphasizes values such as equality and freedom of expression, aligning its corporate identity with contemporary social movements, which may resonate positively with consumers and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing the timing of their financial results, the press release provides no information on expected performance, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

The reliance on a conversational format for the analyst Q&A session may lead to a lack of structured information, potentially causing confusion or miscommunication among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will PLBY Group report its 2024 financial results?

PLBY Group will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access PLBY Group's financial press release?

The financial press release will be published on the PLBY Group investor relations page at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

What is the format of PLBY Group'searnings call

Theearnings callwill be in a webcast format, allowing for a conversational analyst question and answer session.

Who can I contact for media inquiries about PLBY Group?

For media inquiries, you can contact press@plbygroup.com.

What is PLBY Group's main brand?

PLBY Group's flagship brand is Playboy, known as one of the most recognizable brands globally.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes.





The Company will publish a press release discussing the quarter, including remarks from management, and then, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, will host an analyst question and answer session, which will be webcast. This format allows the webcast to be conversational and more focused on top questions rather than on prepared remarks.





The press release and



webcast



will be accessible at



https://www.plbygroup.com/investors



.









About PLBY Group, Inc.









PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at



http://www.plbygroup.com



.







Contact:







Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA –



investors@plbygroup.com







Media:



press@plbygroup.com





