PLBY Group, Inc. to Join Russell Microcap® Index Effective June 30, 2025

PLBY Group to join Russell Microcap® Index effective June 30, 2025, enhancing its visibility among investors.

PLBY Group, Inc. has announced that it will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index starting June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes. This index inclusion is based on market capitalization rankings and allows PLBY Group, known for its flagship brand Playboy, to be automatically included in relevant growth and value style indexes. The Russell indexes are influential benchmarks for investment strategies, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets tied to them as of June 2024. PLBY Group aims to enhance consumer experiences through its lifestyle brand, promoting values of equality and freedom of expression.

Potential Positives

Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index enhances PLBY Group's visibility and credibility in the investment community.

Being part of a major index could potentially attract more institutional investors and increase trading volume of the company's shares.

The membership reflects the company's growth and strengthens its position among other recognized firms in the market.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index may indicate a lower market capitalization and perception of the company's growth potential compared to larger-cap peers, which could affect investor confidence.



The press release does not provide any details on the company's financial performance or future outlook, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the sustainability of its business model.



While being part of the Russell Microcap® Index can offer exposure to larger institutional investors, it may also expose the company to greater scrutiny and pressure to perform within a competitive microcap segment.

FAQ

What is the significance of PLBY Group joining the Russell Microcap® Index?

The inclusion provides greater visibility and may attract additional investment, reflecting the company's growth potential.

When will PLBY Group's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index take effect?

PLBY Group will officially be part of the Russell Microcap® Index as of June 30, 2025.

Who determines the membership for the Russell U.S. indexes?

FTSE Russell determines index membership based primarily on objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

What is the mission of PLBY Group?

PLBY Group's mission is to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure, emphasizing freedom of expression and equality.

How much capital is benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes?

Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes as of June 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLBY Insider Trading Activity

$PLBY insiders have traded $PLBY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC CROSSMAN (CFO & COO) sold 90,601 shares for an estimated $129,794

BERNHARD L III KOHN (CEO & President) sold 27,400 shares for an estimated $39,261

CHRISTOPHER RILEY (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 9,590 shares for an estimated $13,714

$PLBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PLBY stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company” or “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2025 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, and will be in effect as of the opening of the U.S. stock market on June 30, 2025.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes, which are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.





For more information about the Russell indexes and the annual reconstitution process, please visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the



FTSE Russell website



.









About PLBY Group, Inc.









PLBY Group is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at



http://www.plbygroup.com



.







Contact:







Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA –



investors@plbygroup.com







Media:



press@plbygroup.com





