PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn to Speak at 37th Annual Roth Conference

Ben Kohn will speak at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2025, discussing PLBY Group's initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

PLBY Group, Inc., the owner of the iconic Playboy brand, announced that CEO Ben Kohn will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. PT in Dana Point, California. The session will be available for live streaming and later archived on Playboy’s website. Additionally, PLBY management will hold one-on-one meetings with attendees during the conference. The Annual Roth Conference is a significant event for small-cap companies, featuring presentations and discussions with management from around 500 companies across various sectors. PLBY Group aims to connect consumers with products and experiences that promote a fulfilling lifestyle, upholding values of equality, freedom of expression, and the belief that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

Potential Positives

PLBY Group's CEO Ben Kohn will participate in a prominent industry event, the 37th Annual Roth Conference, showcasing the company's leadership and commitment to engaging with investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast live, increasing transparency and accessibility for investors and stakeholders who are unable to attend the event in person.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings, providing personal engagement opportunities for potential investors and reinforcing the company's proactive investor relations approach.

Potential Negatives

Participation in a small-cap conference may suggest the company is seeking to raise investor interest and confidence amid potential challenges in attracting attention in the broader market.

The timing of the fireside chat may indicate the company needs to engage actively with investors, which could be perceived as a response to underperformance or shareholder concerns.

Management’s availability for one-on-one meetings suggests a proactive approach, which could hint at addressing specific investor inquiries or dissatisfaction.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Ben Kohn's fireside chat?

Ben Kohn's fireside chat is scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch the fireside chat online?

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived on Playboy’s website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

How can attendees schedule one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference?

Attendees can contact their Roth representative or email plby@fnkir.com to schedule a meeting.

What is the focus of the Annual Roth Conference?

The Annual Roth Conference focuses on small-cap companies and features company presentations, Q&A sessions, and management meetings.

What are the core values of PLBY Group?

PLBY Group’s core values include equality, freedom of expression, and the belief that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PLBY stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference to be held on March 17-18 in Dana Point, California.





The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday March 18, 2025, and will be webcast live and archived on Playboy’s website at



https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations



.





In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Roth representative or email



plby@fnkir.com



.









About the Roth Capital Partners Conference









The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management one-on-one meetings. The format provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning research team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.









About PLBY Group, Inc.









PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at



http://www.plbygroup.com



.







Contact:







Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA –





investors@plbygroup.com









Media:





press@plbygroup.com







