PLBY Group Appoints Gyorgy Gattyan to Board of Directors, Expanding Leadership Team

PLBY Group announces Gyorgy Gattyan's appointment to its Board, expanding membership and emphasizing digital growth strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

PLBY Group, Inc., a leader in the pleasure and leisure lifestyle industry known for the Playboy brand, has announced the appointment of Gyorgy Gattyan to its Board of Directors, expanding the Board from five to seven members. This appointment follows a long-term licensing agreement and significant investments in the company from Byborg Enterprises S.A., which Mr. Gattyan controls. With over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur and digital technology executive, Mr. Gattyan's expertise is expected to support PLBY Group's shift towards a digital-focused business model. The company aims to fill the remaining vacant Board seat with an independent director soon. PLBY Group emphasizes its mission to promote pleasure as a fundamental human right through its brand and offerings globally.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Gyorgy Gattyan to the Board of Directors expands the Board's expertise, enhancing strategic decision-making capabilities.

Gattyan's extensive experience in digital technology aligns with PLBY Group's focus on pursuing a digital-focused, asset-light business model.

The press release highlights a significant investment of $22.35 million from an affiliate of Byborg Enterprises, enhancing financial stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Gyorgy Gattyan, whose controlled company has previously invested significantly in PLBY Group, raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest in decision-making at the Board level.

The need to fill a vacant seat on the Board may reflect inadequacies in governance or recruitment processes, suggesting instability or challenges in attracting independent directors.

Forward-looking statements about future performance and growth are accompanied by a lengthy list of significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential vulnerabilities in the company's strategic direction and market position.

FAQ

Who is Gyorgy Gattyan?

Gyorgy Gattyan is the newly appointed director on PLBY Group’s Board, bringing over 10 years of digital technology experience.

Why was the Board expanded to seven directors?

The Board was expanded to include Gattyan and is currently filling one additional independent director seat.

What is Gyorgy Gattyan's professional background?

Gattyan is the CEO of Docler Holding and has founded several successful web-based businesses.

What is PLBY Group's primary focus?

PLBY Group focuses on connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that promote pleasure and fulfillment.

What investments has Byborg made in PLBY Group?

Byborg has invested $22.35 million and is pending an additional $25.44 million investment, subject to stockholder approval.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLBY Insider Trading Activity

$PLBY insiders have traded $PLBY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNHARD L III KOHN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 286,914 shares for an estimated $169,639.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PLBY stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company” or “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Gyorgy Gattyan to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). In connection with the appointment of Mr. Gattyan, the Board was expanded from five to seven directors, but is currently composed of six directors and has one vacant seat, which the Board is working to fill with a new independent director as soon as practicable.





Mr. Gattyan’s appointment follows the Company’s previously disclosed long-term license agreement with Byborg Enterprises S.A. (“Byborg”), a company controlled by Mr. Gattyan, and the November 2024, $22.35 million investment in the Company by a Byborg affiliate also controlled by Mr. Gattyan, as well as another $25.44 million investment in the Company by that same affiliate, which investment is currently pending PLBY Group stockholder approval. Mr. Gattyan brings to the Board over 10 years of experience as an entrepreneur, digital technology executive, and director and chairperson of multiple organizations.





“Gyorgy has established multiple successful, web-based businesses, making him a valuable addition to the Board, as Playboy continues to pursue a digital focused, asset-light business model,” said Ben Kohn, PLBY Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited to welcome Gyorgy to PLBY Group and have his experience and support as the Company returns to growth.”





Mr. Gattyan is the Chief Executive Officer of Docler Holding S.a.r.l., a multinational information technology, media and entertainment company he founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Docler Holding is the parent company of Byborg, which is primarily focused on the development and operation of live streaming websites, including the webcam platform LiveJasmin, which Mr. Gattyan founded in 2001. In addition, Mr. Gattyan serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of multiple charitable foundations which support a variety of causes, primarily in his native Hungary.







About PLBY Group, Inc.







PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead happier, more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, growth plans and anticipated financial impacts of its strategic opportunities and corporate transactions.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the risk that the Company’s completed or proposed transactions disrupt the Company’s current plans and/or operations, including the risk that the Company does not complete any such proposed transactions or achieve the expected benefits from any transactions; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of corporate transactions, commercial collaborations, commercialization of digital assets, cost reduction initiatives and proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, and the Company’s ability to retain its key employees; (4) costs related to being a public company, corporate transactions, commercial collaborations and proposed transactions; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by global hostilities, supply chain delays, inflation, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates or other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information of the Company, including changes in the Company’s estimates of cash flows and the fair value of certain of its intangible assets, including goodwill; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of the Company’s businesses, and the timing of expected business milestones; (9) changing demand or shopping patterns for the Company’s products and services; (10) failure of licensees, suppliers or other third-parties to fulfill their obligations to the Company; (11) the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its indebtedness and other obligations; (12) changes in financing markets or the inability of the Company to obtain financing on attractive terms; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date which they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact:







Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – investors@plbygroup.com





Media: press@plbygroup.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.