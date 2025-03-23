$PLBY Earnings Preview: Recent $PLBY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PLBY ($PLBY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,668,000 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.
$PLBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PLBY stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRCM LP added 3,074,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,488,624
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,382,636 shares (+36548.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,648
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 252,526 shares (+2004.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,687
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 192,145 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,531
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 170,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,880
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 165,092 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,034
- MORGAN STANLEY added 161,704 shares (+435.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,087
