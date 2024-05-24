Plaza Retail REIT Board Members Elected

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) has released an update.

Plaza Retail REIT has successfully elected its slate of trustee nominees at the annual and special meeting of unitholders, with all proposed members receiving strong support by a majority of votes. The REIT specializes in owning and developing retail properties across Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, with a focus on essential needs and convenience market segments in its 230 property portfolio. The voting results from the meeting are publicly available on the Plaza’s SEDAR+ profile.

For further insights into TSE:PLZ.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.