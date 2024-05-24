News & Insights

Plaza Retail REIT Board Members Elected

May 24, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) has released an update.

Plaza Retail REIT has successfully elected its slate of trustee nominees at the annual and special meeting of unitholders, with all proposed members receiving strong support by a majority of votes. The REIT specializes in owning and developing retail properties across Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, with a focus on essential needs and convenience market segments in its 230 property portfolio. The voting results from the meeting are publicly available on the Plaza’s SEDAR+ profile.

