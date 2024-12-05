Plaza Centers Extends Casa Radio Deal Deadline

Plaza Centers N.V. (GB:PLAZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Plaza Centers N.V. has extended the deadline for its pre-sale agreement with AFI Europe for the Casa Radio Project until December 31, 2025. This extension allows more time for the completion of necessary conditions before finalizing the share purchase. Investors should note that the deal’s completion remains uncertain.

For further insights into GB:PLAZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.