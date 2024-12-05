News & Insights

Plaza Centers Extends Casa Radio Deal Deadline

December 05, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Plaza Centers N.V. (GB:PLAZ) has released an update.

Plaza Centers N.V. has extended the deadline for its pre-sale agreement with AFI Europe for the Casa Radio Project until December 31, 2025. This extension allows more time for the completion of necessary conditions before finalizing the share purchase. Investors should note that the deal’s completion remains uncertain.

