Playtika prices IPO at $27 per share, above indicated range -source

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mobile gaming company Playtika Holding Corp PLTK.O on Thursday sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering above its target range at $27 each, a person familiar with the matter said.

Playtika had set a target price of between $22 and $24 apiece. The Israel-based company, which is owned by a Chinese investor group, had planned to sell 21.7 million shares with a further 47.8 million sold by existing investors, making the total offering worth around $1.88 billion at $27 per share.

The IPO, the biggest U.S. listing in 2021 so far, values Playtika at $11.1 billion. Playtika did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity as the price was not yet public.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

