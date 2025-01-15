Is Playtika (PLTK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Playtika (PLTK). PLTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.95, which compares to its industry's average of 28.84. PLTK's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.63 and as low as 7.99, with a median of 10.54, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PLTK has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Playtika is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PLTK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

