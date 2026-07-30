Is Playtika (PLTK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Playtika Holding (PLTK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Playtika Holding is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Playtika Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTK's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PLTK has returned 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Playtika Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Viking Holdings (VIK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43.8%.

Over the past three months, Viking Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Playtika Holding belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.1% this year, meaning that PLTK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Viking Holdings, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved -0% so far this year.

Playtika Holding and Viking Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.