Playtika offers to buy 'Angry Birds' maker Rovio for $683 mln

January 19, 2023 — 12:06 pm EST

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Israeli gaming firm Playtika Holding Corp 8II.FPLTK.O said on Thursday it offered to buy Finnish game maker Rovio ROVIO.HE, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, for 683 million euros ($683 million) in a sweetened all-cash deal.

The offer price of 9.08 euros per share represents a premium of about 60% to Rovio's close of trading on Jan. 19.

Rovio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Playtika's offer is roughly 40 million euros more than its previous offer in November.

Shares of Playtika were down 4.7%.

The latest offer comes as the gaming industry is going through a round of consolidation. Last year, Microsoft offered to buy Activision Blizzard ATVI.O for $69 billion, while Sony Interactive Entertainment 6758.T said it would acquire Bungie Inc, the original creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

($1 = 0.9261 euros)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

