Playtika Holding (PLTK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.33, changing hands as high as $10.38 per share. Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLTK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.81 per share, with $12.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.35.

