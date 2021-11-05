Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 32.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Playtika Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Playtika Holding?

NasdaqGS:PLTK Price Based on Past Earnings November 5th 2021 free report on Playtika Holding

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Playtika Holding's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 474%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 23% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 29% each year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Playtika Holding's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Playtika Holding's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Playtika Holding maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Playtika Holding (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than Playtika Holding. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

