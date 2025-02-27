Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Q4 and FY2024 Financial Results with Revenue of $650.3 Million and Net Income of $(16.7) Million

Playtika reported $650.3 million in Q4 revenue, with a net loss of $16.7 million and DTC revenue growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Playtika Holding Corp. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a revenue of $650.3 million, which marks a 4.8% increase sequentially and a 1.9% rise year over year. The company's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue reached $174.6 million, an increase of 0.1% sequentially and 8.0% year over year. However, net income for the quarter was a loss of $16.7 million, down significantly compared to previous periods. Full-year revenue slightly decreased to $2.549 billion from $2.567 billion the year prior, while DTC revenue rose to $694.2 million. Credit Adjusted EBITDA was $183.9 million for Q4 and $757.7 million for the year, reflecting a decline from last year. CEO Robert Antokol expressed confidence in the company's growth strategy, enhanced by the acquisition of SuperPlay and upcoming new game launches, while CFO Craig Abrahams highlighted a need for investment in early-stage studios. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on April 4, 2025. For FY2025, revenue is projected between $2.80 billion and $2.85 billion.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $650.3 million increased 4.8% sequentially and 1.9% year over year in Q4 2024, indicating positive growth trends.

Direct-to-Consumer platforms revenue of $174.6 million increased 8.0% year over year, demonstrating strong performance in that segment.

Average Daily Paying Users (DPUs) increased 12.6% sequentially and 10.8% year over year, reflecting a growing and engaged user base.

Playtika's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, showing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income of $(16.7) million represents a significant loss, decreasing by 142.5% sequentially and 144.8% year over year, indicating a troubling decline in profitability.

Credit Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6.7% sequentially and 2.6% year over year, reflecting a weakening in operational efficiency and profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased substantially to $565.8 million from $1,029.7 million, indicating potential liquidity concerns and reduced financial flexibility.

FAQ

What were Playtika's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Playtika reported a revenue of $650.3 million for Q4 2024, reflecting a 4.8% increase sequentially and 1.9% year over year.

How did Direct-to-Consumer revenue perform?

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue was $174.6 million, which increased 0.1% sequentially and 8.0% year over year.

What is the forecast for Playtika's revenue in FY2025?

Playtika expects revenue for FY2025 to be between $2.80 billion and $2.85 billion.

What was the net income for Playtika in FY2024?

Playtika reported a net income of $162.2 million for the fiscal year 2024.

When is Playtika's next dividend payment scheduled?

Playtika's next dividend payment of $0.10 per share is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Revenue of $650.3 million and Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) Revenue of $174.6 million













DTC platforms Revenue Increased 0.1% Sequentially and 8.0% Year Over Year













GAAP Net Income of $(16.7) million and Credit Adj. EBITDA of $183.9 million









HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue of $650.3 million increased 4.8% sequentially and 1.9% year over year.



Revenue of $650.3 million increased 4.8% sequentially and 1.9% year over year.



DTC platforms revenue of $174.6 million increased 0.1% sequentially and 8.0% year over year.



DTC platforms revenue of $174.6 million increased 0.1% sequentially and 8.0% year over year.



Net income of $(16.7) million decreased (142.5)% sequentially and (144.8)% year over year.



Net income of $(16.7) million decreased (142.5)% sequentially and (144.8)% year over year.



Credit Adjusted EBITDA of $183.9 million decreased (6.7)% sequentially and (2.6)% year over year.



Credit Adjusted EBITDA of $183.9 million decreased (6.7)% sequentially and (2.6)% year over year.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $565.8 million as of December 31, 2024.















FY2024 Financial Highlights:











FY2024 revenue of $2,549.3 million compared to $2,567.0 million in the prior year.



FY2024 revenue of $2,549.3 million compared to $2,567.0 million in the prior year.



DTC platforms revenue of $694.2 million compared to $639.4 million in the prior year.



DTC platforms revenue of $694.2 million compared to $639.4 million in the prior year.



Net income of $162.2 million compared to $235.0 million in the prior year.



Net income of $162.2 million compared to $235.0 million in the prior year.



Credit Adjusted EBITDA of $757.7 million compared to $832.2 million in the prior year.



Credit Adjusted EBITDA of $757.7 million compared to $832.2 million in the prior year.



Free Cash Flow of $396.8 million compared to $436.4 million in the prior year



1



.













1



We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.





“We are thrilled with the progress we have made in executing our return to growth strategy, highlighted by our successful acquisition of SuperPlay,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we are excited by our pipeline of new games and continued M&A opportunities, which we believe will drive consistent topline growth and create value for our shareholders.”





“Our disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio management is reflected in our strong EBITDA results, demonstrating our commitment to maximizing returns” said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to evolve our portfolio mix, we anticipate this year to be transitional as we invest in newly acquired studios in their early stages. We believe these investments will position us for renewed EBITDA growth starting in 2026 and beyond.”









Selected Q4 Operational Metrics and Business Highlights











Average Daily Paying Users of 339K increased 12.6% sequentially and increased 10.8% year over year.



Average Daily Paying Users of 339K increased 12.6% sequentially and increased 10.8% year over year.



Average Payer Conversion of 4.2%, up from 4.0% in Q3 2024 and 3.5% in Q4 2023.



Average Payer Conversion of 4.2%, up from 4.0% in Q3 2024 and 3.5% in Q4 2023.



Casual games revenue increased 11.6% sequentially and 11.3% year over year.



Casual games revenue increased 11.6% sequentially and 11.3% year over year.



Social casino-themed games revenue decreased (4.9)% sequentially and (10.0%) year over year.



Social casino-themed games revenue decreased (4.9)% sequentially and (10.0%) year over year.



Bingo Blitz revenue of $159.1 million decreased (0.5)% sequentially and increased 5.8% year over year.



Bingo Blitz revenue of $159.1 million decreased (0.5)% sequentially and increased 5.8% year over year.



Slotomania revenue of $118.4 million decreased (7.9)% sequentially and (13.5)% year over year.



Slotomania revenue of $118.4 million decreased (7.9)% sequentially and (13.5)% year over year.



Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue of $72.5 million decreased (8.1)% sequentially and (4.3)% year over year.















Playtika Announces Quarterly Dividend









Playtika’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of our outstanding common stock, payable on April 4, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2025. Future dividends are subject to market conditions and approval by our Board of Directors.









Financial Outlook









For FY2025, revenue expected to be between $2.80 - $2.85 billion and Credit Adjusted EBITDA between $715 - $740 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million. We expect our effective tax rate to be 35%.









Conference Call









Playtika management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company’s results. The conference call can be accessed via a webcast accessible at investors.playtika.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website one hour following the call and will be archived for one year.







Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.

















Three months ended





December 31,













Year ended









December 31,















(in millions of dollars, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU)















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







$





650.3













$





637.9













$





2,549.3













$





2,567.0













Total cost and expenses





$





595.0













$





517.9













$





2,157.7













$





2,065.4















Operating income







$





55.3













$





120.0













$





391.6













$





501.6















Net income







$





(16.7





)









$





37.3













$





162.2













$





235.0















Credit Adjusted EBITDA







$





183.9













$





188.9













$





757.7













$





832.2















Net income margin







(2.6





)%













5.8





%













6.4





%













9.2





%











Credit Adjusted EBITDA margin











28.3





%













29.6





%













29.7





%













32.4





%















































Non-financial performance metrics







































Average DAUs









8.0

















8.6

















8.1

















8.7













Average DPUs (in thousands)









339

















306

















312

















310













Average Daily Payer Conversion









4.2





%













3.5





%













3.8





%













3.6





%









ARPDAU





$





0.89













$





0.80













$





0.86













$





0.81













Average MAUs









29.1

















30.9

















29.0

















29.4



















































































About Playtika Holding Corp.







Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.







Forward Looking Information







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Further, statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “intent,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “present,” “preserve,” “project,” “pursue,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.





We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and industry. As a result, it is not possible for our management to assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated, predicted or implied in the forward-looking statements.





Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:







actions of our majority shareholder or other third parties that influence us;



actions of our majority shareholder or other third parties that influence us;



our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store, Facebook, and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;



our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store, Facebook, and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;



our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;



our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;



our reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of our revenue;



our reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of our revenue;



our free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in our games or in the SuperPlay portfolio, is highly dependent on how we manage the game revenues and pricing models;



our free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in our games or in the SuperPlay portfolio, is highly dependent on how we manage the game revenues and pricing models;



our inability to integrate SuperPlay into our operations successfully or realize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition;



our inability to integrate SuperPlay into our operations successfully or realize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition;



our inability to refinance our revolving credit facility which is set to expire in March 2026 or otherwise obtain additional financing, in each case, on favorable terms or at all;



our inability to refinance our revolving credit facility which is set to expire in March 2026 or otherwise obtain additional financing, in each case, on favorable terms or at all;



the ability of the SuperPlay portfolio to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;



the ability of the SuperPlay portfolio to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;



our ability to retain existing players, attract new players and increase the monetization of our player base;



our ability to retain existing players, attract new players and increase the monetization of our player base;



our ability to develop and/or launch new products and content or otherwise execute against our product roadmap strategy;



our ability to develop and/or launch new products and content or otherwise execute against our product roadmap strategy;



we have significant indebtedness and are subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under our debt instruments;



we have significant indebtedness and are subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under our debt instruments;



our controlled company status;



our controlled company status;



legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact our business, including the SuperPlay portfolio, and limit the growth of our operations;



legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact our business, including the SuperPlay portfolio, and limit the growth of our operations;



risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel and Ukraine and the fact that our controlling stockholder is a Chinese-owned company;



risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel and Ukraine and the fact that our controlling stockholder is a Chinese-owned company;



geopolitical events such as the Wars in Israel and Ukraine;



geopolitical events such as the Wars in Israel and Ukraine;



our reliance on key personnel, including our ability to retain the key personnel of SuperPlay;



our reliance on key personnel, including our ability to retain the key personnel of SuperPlay;



market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends, including the decision whether or not to pay a dividend;



market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends, including the decision whether or not to pay a dividend;



uncertainties regarding the amount and timing of repurchases under our stock repurchase program;



uncertainties regarding the amount and timing of repurchases under our stock repurchase program;



security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or our players’ information and expose us to liability; and



security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or our players’ information and expose us to liability; and



our inability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact our business.





















PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In millions, except for per share data)

























December 31,





















2024





















2023

















ASSETS

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





565.8













$





1,029.7













Restricted cash









1.9

















2.0













Accounts receivable









187.6

















171.5













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









117.5

















147.9















Total current assets











872.8

















1,351.1













Property and equipment, net









115.4

















119.9













Operating lease right-of-use assets









89.9

















100.3













Intangible assets other than goodwill, net









562.2

















311.2













Goodwill









1,692.3

















987.2













Deferred tax assets, net









119.0

















99.3













Investment in unconsolidated entities









20.6

















54.4













Other non-current assets









167.0

















151.6















Total assets







$





3,639.2













$





3,175.0



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

























Current liabilities























Current maturities of long-term debt





$





11.6













$





16.8













Accounts payable









58.6

















65.0













Operating lease liabilities, current









25.7

















19.5













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









463.0

















438.3















Total current liabilities











558.9

















539.6













Long-term debt









2,388.5

















2,399.6













Contingent consideration









354.6

















20.8













Other long-term liabilities









372.2

















318.7













Operating lease liabilities, long-term









71.4

















88.2













Deferred tax liabilities









24.7

















29.6















Total liabilities











3,770.3

















3,396.5















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity (deficit)























Common stock of US $0.01 par value: 1,600.0 shares authorized; 375.3 and 370.0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









4.1

















4.1













Treasury stock at cost (51.8 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023)









(603.5





)













(603.5





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,362.7

















1,264.9













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(0.2





)













20.6













Accumulated deficit









(894.2





)













(907.6





)











Total stockholders' deficit











(131.1





)













(221.5





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit







$





3,639.2













$





3,175.0



























PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In millions, except for per share data)

























Three months ended





December 31,













Year ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







$





650.3













$





637.9













$





2,549.3













$





2,567.0















Costs and expenses







































Cost of revenue









178.8

















180.6

















692.1

















718.5













Research and development









96.3

















101.5

















403.0

















406.4













Sales and marketing









195.3

















158.0

















705.0

















585.7













General and administrative









92.0

















77.8

















288.7

















303.5













Impairment charges









32.6

















—

















68.9

















51.3















Total costs and expenses











595.0

















517.9

















2,157.7

















2,065.4















Income from operations











55.3

















120.0

















391.6

















501.6













Interest and other, net









33.7

















32.6

















111.1

















109.5















Income before income taxes











21.6

















87.4

















280.5

















392.1













Provision for income taxes









38.3

















50.1

















118.3

















157.1















Net income (loss)











(16.7





)













37.3

















162.2

















235.0















Other comprehensive income (loss)







































Foreign currency translation









(12.8





)













6.8

















(10.9





)













5.6













Change in fair value of derivatives









5.6

















(10.7





)













(9.9





)













(2.6





)











Total other comprehensive income (loss)











(7.2





)













(3.9





)













(20.8





)













3.0















Comprehensive income (loss)







$





(23.9





)









$





33.4













$





141.4













$





238.0



















































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic







$





(0.04





)









$





0.10













$





0.44













$





0.64















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted







$





(0.04





)









$





0.10













$





0.44













$





0.64















Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic











373.0

















367.8

















371.8

















366.3















Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted











374.8

















368.3

















372.1

















366.8



























PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS









(In millions)

























Year ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities







$





490.1













$





515.6















Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment









(40.9





)













(32.6





)









Capitalization of internal use software costs









(31.6





)













(37.4





)









Purchase of software for internal use









(20.8





)













(9.2





)









Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired









(686.9





)













(159.6





)









Proceeds from short-term investments









256.5

















—













Purchase of short-term investments









(256.5





)













—













Investments in unconsolidated entities









(2.6





)













(1.8





)









Other investing activities









0.7

















0.4













Net cash used in investing activities









(782.1





)













(240.2





)











Cash flows from financing activities























Dividends paid









(111.5





)













—













Repayments on bank borrowings









(23.8





)













(14.3





)









Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments









(2.6





)













(3.9





)









Payment for share buyback









(0.8





)













—













Net cash out flow for business acquisitions and other









(28.4





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









(167.1





)













(18.2





)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











(4.9





)













4.1















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











(464.0





)













261.3















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period











1,031.7

















770.4















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period







$





567.7













$





1,031.7



























CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW









(In millions)

























Year ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities







$





490.1













$





515.6













Purchase of property and equipment









(40.9





)













(32.6





)









Capitalization of internal use software costs









(31.6





)













(37.4





)









Purchase of software for internal use









(20.8





)













(9.2





)











Free Cash Flow







$





396.8













$





436.4























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Credit Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance, nor as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP.





Below is a reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the closest GAAP financial measure. Our Credit Agreement defines Adjusted EBITDA (which we call “Credit Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) impairment charges, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) contingent consideration, (viii) acquisition and related expenses, and (ix) certain other items. We calculate Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Credit Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.





Credit Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin as calculated herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry and are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.



















RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO CREDIT ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In millions)

























Three months ended





December 31,













Year ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income







$





(16.7





)









$





37.3













$





162.2













$





235.0













Provision for income taxes









38.3

















50.1

















118.3

















157.1













Interest and other, net









33.7

















32.6

















111.1

















109.5













Depreciation and amortization









48.6

















42.0

















165.7

















158.0















EBITDA











103.9

















162.0

















557.3

















659.6













Stock-based compensation



(1)











29.0

















27.5

















99.2

















110.0













Impairment charges









32.6

















—

















68.9

















51.3













Changes in estimated value of contingent consideration









6.0

















1.4

















(9.8





)













1.4













Acquisition and related expenses



(2)











10.0

















(2.2





)













19.7

















6.5













Other items



(3)











2.4

















0.2

















22.4

















3.4















Credit Adjusted EBITDA







$





183.9













$





188.9













$





757.7













$





832.2















Net income margin







(2.6





)%













5.8





%













6.4





%













9.2





%











Credit Adjusted EBITDA margin











28.3





%













29.6





%













29.7





%













32.4





%











_________













(1) Reflects stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to our employees and Directors.









(2) Includes costs incurred to evaluate and pursue acquisition activities as well as costs incurred by the Company in connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives.









(3) The amount for the three months ended December 31, 2024 consists primarily of $1.3 million and $0.7 million incurred by the Company related to severance and restructuring activities, respectively. The amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily includes $0.3 million incurred by the Company for severance.









The amount for the year ended December 31, 2024 consists primarily of $14.5 million and $6.9 million incurred by the Company related to severance and restructuring activities, respectively. The amount for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists primarily of $1.8 million incurred by the Company for severance and $1.0 million for a tax assessment paid under protest.





















Contacts













Investor Relations



















Tae Lee

















Tael@playtika.com

































Source: Playtika Holding Corp











Source: Playtika Holding Corp