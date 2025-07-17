Playtika Holding Corp. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Playtika will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call for discussion.

Playtika Holding Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before U.S. markets open on August 7, 2025. Following the release, Playtika management will conduct a conference call at 5:30 AM Pacific Time to discuss the results, which will also be available via a live webcast on their Investor Relations website. Playtika is a leader in mobile gaming and technology, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with a mission to provide diverse entertainment options through gaming.

Potential Positives

Playtika will provide a timely financial update for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with management, fostering a relationship with stakeholders.

Playtika's history as a market leader in mobile gaming underscores its potential for continued growth and innovation in the sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings release could signal a lack of strong interim performance if results are anticipated to be notably poor.



Timing of the conference call early in the morning may limit investor participation and engagement.



Continued emphasis on free-to-play model could indicate vulnerability in monetization strategies amid industry competition.

FAQ

When will Playtika release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Playtika will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is the Playtika conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Playtika earnings release materials?

Earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com.

What is Playtika known for?

Playtika is a market leader in mobile gaming and known for its portfolio of free-to-play social games.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries at Playtika?

You can contact Tae Lee, SVP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Tael@playtika.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLTK Insider Trading Activity

$PLTK insiders have traded $PLTK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDING UK II LTD PLAYTIKA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,187,406 shares for an estimated $5,762,458.

$PLTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PLTK stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

$PLTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.75 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.5 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $9.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Aaron Lee from Macquarie set a target price of $6.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $11.5 on 02/26/2025

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at





investors.playtika.com





About Playtika







Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.







Investor Contact







Tae Lee





SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations







Tael@playtika.com







Source: Playtika Holding Corp.



