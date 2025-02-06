Playtika Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Playtika Holding Corp. will release Q4 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Playtika Holding Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time, with a live webcast available on its Investor Relations website. Founded in 2010 and based in Herzliya, Israel, Playtika is a leader in mobile gaming entertainment and technology, known for offering free-to-play social games across various platforms.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at





investors.playtika.com





.







About Playtika







Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.







Tae Lee





Tael@playtika.com







