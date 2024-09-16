Playtika Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PLTK

In trading on Monday, shares of Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.70, changing hands as high as $7.73 per share. Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLTK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $10.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.68.

