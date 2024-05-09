News & Insights

Playtika Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PLTK

May 09, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.44, changing hands as high as $9.03 per share. Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Playtika Holding Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PLTK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $12.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.93.

