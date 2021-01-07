Playtika aims at near $10 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

Jan 7 xx (Reuters) - Playtika Holding Corp, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Thursday it was aiming to raise as much as $1.67 billion in it initial public offering (IPO), giving it a valuation of nearly $10 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

