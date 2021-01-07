Playtika aims at near $10 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

US Markets

Playtika Holding Corp, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Thursday it was aiming to raise as much as $1.67 billion in it initial public offering (IPO), giving it a valuation of nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) nL4N2JI2JC

