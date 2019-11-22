Playtech Warns Weakness in Trading Unit Will Hit Profit --- Hurting Shares

Playtech’s stock slipped lower on Friday as the gambling technology company said full-year profit would be hit by weakness at its financial trading division.

The London-listed company blamed “highly challenging” trading conditions at TradeTech in September and October. The stock fell 7% in early trading before recovering to trade 2.5% down.

The back story. The world’s largest online gaming and sports betting software supplier provides technology for more than 1,000 brands of online casinos, poker rooms, bingo games and sports betting platforms.

Playtech’s trading technology division TradeTech had a strong second quarter and beginning to the second half as increased market volatility boosted revenue. The unit provides technology for the contract for difference and financial trading industry. However, market volatility had remained low as trade tensions, Brexit and risks over a global slowdown have kept investors away.

The company also moved into the U.S. market amid a sports betting boom and has looked to expand in Latin America following the success of its partnership with Mexican gaming operator Caliente.

What’s new. Playtech trimmed its full-year profit guidance due to “highly challenging” trading conditions in its financial division TradeTech. The company said the unit’s results in 2019 would now be “well below” management’s expectations and it would explore options regarding the division’s future. The group had previously expected adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of €390-415 million ($431-459 million), but said it would now come “a little below” the current consensus. The warning sent shares tumbling.

The gambling technology company said its core gaming divisions continued to perform well, with business-to-business (b-to-b) gambling revenue up 12% in the four months to October 31. Playtech also announced an agreement with Wplay, a betting platform in Colombia, as part of plans to expand in Latin America.

Playtech will consider a possible sale of all or part of its casual and social gaming business, which includes games based on popular television shows such as The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

Looking ahead. While TradeTech’s weakness will drag down full-year profits, the financial division is a noncore asset and PlayTech is evaluating options for it. UBS analysts reduced their target price to 485p but maintained a buy rating on the stock. The agreement with Wplay and ongoing success of its core divisions, including b-to-b gambling and Italian sports betting brand Snaitech, provide positives for investors in the longer term.

