Playtech shares fall 4% after report of potential breakup

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Playtech PTEC.L slipped 4% on Wednesday after the gambling software maker reiterated that it backed a buyout by Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX following a report that the London-listed company was exploring a breakup.

Britain's Playtech in a statement did not address the Sky News report but said that it continued to endorse the 2.1 billion pound ($2.8 billion) offer from Australia's Aristocrat which is due to be voted on by shareholders on Feb. 2.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

