Playtech shareholders reject Aristocrat buyout deal

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shareholders of British gambling software maker Playtech on Wednesday rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.8 billion) buyout by Aristocrat Leisure, with 45.32% votes cast against the deal at a meeting.

The outcome comes after the London-listed group earlier in the day indicated that the 680-pence-per-share deal agreed to in October was likely to fall through, and that Playtech was considering other "attractive" approaches.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

