Playtech shareholders reject Aristocrat buyout deal

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shareholders of British gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L on Wednesday rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.8 billion) buyout by Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX, with 45.32% votes cast against the deal at a meeting.

The outcome comes after the London-listed group earlier in the day indicated that the 680-pence-per-share deal agreed to in October was likely to fall through, and that Playtech was considering other "attractive" approaches.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.