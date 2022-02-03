ALL

Playtech shareholder may make fresh bid for gambling software maker

Contributors
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Playtech said on Thursday its shareholder TTB Partners sought the gambling software maker to release it from takeover rules that prevent it from making a fresh offer for the British company after the Aristocrat deal collapsed.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Playtech PTEC.L said on Thursday its shareholder TTB Partners sought the gambling software maker to release it from takeover rules that prevent it from making a fresh offer for the British company after the Aristocrat deal collapsed.

The London-listed firm, whose shareholders rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.85 billion) takeover bid from Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX, said any offer by its no. 2 shareholder TTB Partners, which advised an earlier bid from Gopher Investment, would likely be in cash.

The Hong Kong-based investor was restricted from making another Playtech bid for six months after walking away last November.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters