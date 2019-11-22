Playtech Sees FY Adj. EBITDA To Be Little Below Current View

(RTTNews) - Playtech plc. (PTEC.L) expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 to be a little below current consensus. It expects TradeTech's results for 2019 to be well below management's expectations.

The company said that it is reviewing options for its Casual and Social Gaming business including a possible sale of all or part of this unit.

The company said, since the interim results in August, trading within core B2B Gambling and Snaitech continues to exceed management expectations, while trading in Asia has remained stable. Trading conditions in TradeTech have been highly challenging during September and October.

In its trading update for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 October 2019, Regulated B2B Gambling revenue for the first four months of the second-half of 2019 was up 12% on the same period in 2018 at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, and up 13% after excluding the impact of the increase in remote gaming duty in the UK.

Separately, Playtech said that it has signed a long-term structured agreement with Aquila Global Group SAS, the operator of Wplay, Colombian gaming and betting brand.

As per the deal, Playtech will become Wplay's strategic technology partner delivering its omni-channel products together with operational and marketing services across brand's retail and online operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.