Playtech sees full-year performance ahead of consensus

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L said on Tuesday it expects annual performance to be ahead of consensus driven by strong performance of its financials unit Finalto, along with its core B2B business and Snaitech.

The world's biggest supplier of technology for online gaming operators said it expects adjusted core earnings to be at least 300 million euros ($364.77 million) for the year ended Dec 31.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

