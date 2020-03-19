Playtech scraps shareholder return plans on coronavirus hit

Adds detail, background

March 19 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L said on Thursday it had suspended all shareholder return plans to conserve cash as its sports business reels under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Playtech said delays in rolling out major sporting events around the world have extracted a heavy toll on its B2B division, which is expected to book a loss of 4 million euros per month to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The company had warned in January that 2020 results would be below market expectations because of a major hit to its two largest markets, Asia and Italy, from the coronavirus.

Playtech said it would not propose its 2019 final dividend and the share buyback programme announced during its results would be suspended.

The company, however, said its online poker and bingo businesses have seen a rise in activity in recent days as governments all over the world restrict movement and urge "social distancing".

