News & Insights

Stocks

Playtech Revamps Board Committees for Enhanced Oversight

May 24, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Playtech (GB:PTEC) has released an update.

Playtech, a leading technology provider in the gambling industry, has announced a reshuffle of its board committees, effective June 1, 2024. The company is set to merge its Risk and Compliance Committee with the Audit Committee to create a new Audit and Risk Committee, while also forming a separate Regulatory and Compliance Committee. These strategic changes aim to enhance oversight and streamline operations within the company.

For further insights into GB:PTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.