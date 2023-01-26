Playtech Plc Projects FY22 Adj. EBITDA To Rise 26%

(RTTNews) - Playtech plc (PTEC.L) said, since interim results were announced on 22 September 2022, the company has continued to perform strongly. The Group expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be at least 400 million euros, up 26%, driven by both the B2B and Snaitech businesses.

Playtech will release its fiscal 2022 results on 23 March 2023. On the same day and at the same location as the results presentation, Playtech will also be hosting an event for investors and analysts which will focus on the growth areas within the B2B division.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.