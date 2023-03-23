Playtech FY22 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Says Strong Start To FY23

(RTTNews) - Playtech Plc (PTEC.L), a gambling software development company, Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 post-tax profit fell 94 percent to 40.6 million euros from last year's 686.7 million euros.

Earnings per share declined 94 percent to 13.0 cents from 220.1 cents a year ago.

Adjusted post-tax profit was 160.5 million euros, compared to 127.6 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 51.5 euros, compared to last year's 40.9 cents.

Revenue grew 33 percent to 1.60 billion euros from last year's 1.21 billion euros, driven by continued strength in regulated B2B markets, and Snaitech. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 31 percent.

Looking ahead, Playtech said it has had a strong start to 2023 in spite of the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The company also announced a new medium term adjusted EBITDA target for B2B of 200 million euros to 250 million euros.

Snaitech medium term adjusted EBITDA guidance has been maintained at 300 million euros to 350 million euros.

