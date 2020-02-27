Playtech FY19 Profit From Cont. Ops. Falls; Sees FY20 Results Below Market View

(RTTNews) - Playtech plc (PTEC.L) reported Thursday that its profit from continuing operations plunged 90 percent to 13.8 million euros from 134.1 million euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations tumbled 89 percent to 4.3 euro cents from 39.7 euro cents a year ago.

However, adjusted net profit fell 50 percent to 133.6 million euros from 265.7 million euros in the prior year, while adjusted earnings per share dropped to 43.2 euro cents from 73.9 euro cents a year ago. Adjusted net profit fell 50 percent in constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA was 383.1 million euros, compared to 345.1 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the year grew 23 percent to 1.51 billion euros from 1.24 billion euros last year. Revenue increased 22 percent in constant currency.

The company said its board has approved a share repurchase programme of 40 million euros and a final dividend declared of 12.0 euro cents per share.

Looking ahead, Playtech said it has started to see a material impact from changes in normal customer patterns due to COVID-19, which is significantly affecting two of its largest markets. Accordingly, the company estimates that results for 2020 are likely to be below existing market expectations.

