Playtech first-half profit drops as COVID-19 hits sales, sports events

Gambling software maker Playtech posted lower first-half profit on Thursday, hit by store closures and sports events cancellations due to coronavirus-led curbs.

The world's biggest supplier of technology for online gaming operators said first-half adjusted core earnings fell 15% to 162.3 million euros ($190.80 million) for the six months ended June 30.

($1 = 0.8506 euros)

