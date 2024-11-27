Playtech Calls General Meeting to Discuss Incentive Plans

Playtech (GB:PTEC) has released an update.
Playtech has announced the publication of a Circular to convene a General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on a revised directors’ remuneration policy and new long-term incentive plans. This meeting is scheduled for December 19, 2024, in London. The Circular is available on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.
