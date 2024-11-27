News & Insights

Stocks

Playtech Calls General Meeting to Discuss Incentive Plans

November 27, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Playtech (GB:PTEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Playtech has announced the publication of a Circular to convene a General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on a revised directors’ remuneration policy and new long-term incentive plans. This meeting is scheduled for December 19, 2024, in London. The Circular is available on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.

For further insights into GB:PTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.