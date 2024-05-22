Playtech AGM: Most Resolutions Approved

Playtech (GB:PTEC) has released an update.

Playtech PLC successfully passed the majority of its resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, with the exception of resolutions 13 and 15, which did not achieve the required majority and 75% thresholds, respectively. The company commits to engaging with shareholders to address their concerns regarding the failed resolutions and will publish a detailed action plan within the next six months. Overall, the AGM results demonstrated strong shareholder support for the company’s proposed strategies and leadership.

