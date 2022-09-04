PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) investors are sitting on a loss of 31% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) share price is down 31% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 18%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on PLAYSTUDIOS because we don't have a long term history to look at. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 42%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year PLAYSTUDIOS saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:MYPS Earnings Per Share Growth September 4th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on PLAYSTUDIOS' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

PLAYSTUDIOS shareholders are down 31% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 42% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PLAYSTUDIOS better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PLAYSTUDIOS that you should be aware of.

PLAYSTUDIOS is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

