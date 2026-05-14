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MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 1.53

May 14, 2026 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for PLAYSTUDIOS (NasdaqCM:MYPS) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $1.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 232.97% from the latest reported closing price of $0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLAYSTUDIOS. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 40.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYPS is 0.01%, an increase of 25.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 44,929K shares. MYPS / PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MYPS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Almitas Capital holds 4,047K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing an increase of 76.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 182.87% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,819K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,250K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 87.69% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,697K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 2,423K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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