PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) insider upped their holding by 5.2% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MYPS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PLAYSTUDIOS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Murren for US$232k worth of shares, at about US$4.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.72). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. James Murren was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:MYPS Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PLAYSTUDIOS insiders own about US$66m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PLAYSTUDIOS Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in PLAYSTUDIOS shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PLAYSTUDIOS. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PLAYSTUDIOS.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

