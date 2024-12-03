PlayStation’s Hulst tells BBC AI in games can’t replace ‘human touch’

Hermen Hulst, co-CEO of Sony (SONY) Interactive Entertainment with Hideaki Nishino, told BBC that while artificial intelligence has the potential to “revolutionize” video games, he believes it will never replace the “human touch” of the medium made by actual human beings. The PlayStation boss acknowledged that advancements in AI technology would change the sector, but added that there will always be a future for people. “I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content,” he told the BBC. “Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial.”
