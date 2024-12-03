News & Insights

Stocks

PlayStation’s Hulst tells BBC AI in games can’t replace ‘human touch’

December 03, 2024 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Hermen Hulst, co-CEO of Sony (SONY) Interactive Entertainment with Hideaki Nishino, told BBC that while artificial intelligence has the potential to “revolutionize” video games, he believes it will never replace the “human touch” of the medium made by actual human beings. The PlayStation boss acknowledged that advancements in AI technology would change the sector, but added that there will always be a future for people. “I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content,” he told the BBC. “Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SONY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNEJF
SONY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.